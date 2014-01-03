Seinfeld's 'Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee' Is Back With Louis CK And The Silliest Fiat Ever

Alex Davies
Seinfeld louis ck comedians cars coffee fiat jollyComedians in Cars Getting Coffee Screenshot

Season three of Jerry Seinfeld’s show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” kicked off this week, and the first episode is excellent.

It stars Seinfeld, Louis C.K., and a 1959 Fiat Jolly, one of the silliest cars ever made. The Jolly doesn’t have doors or much of a roof, and it’s powered by a measly two-cylinder engine.

The premise of the show is simple: Seinfeld picks up another comedian in an unusual car, and they take a drive and chat.

On a drive around New York City, the two comedians laugh about the car, discuss their careers, and head to Chelsea Piers, where they take Louis C.K.’s boat out for a spin.

Watch:


From Crackle: Louis C.K.: Comedy, Sex and The Blues Numbers

