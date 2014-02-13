Legendary Comedian Sid Caesar Dead At 91

Aly Weisman
Sid Caesar Billy CrystalKevin Winter/GettyBilly Crystal presents the Pioneer Award to Sid Caesar onstage at the 2006 TV Land Awards in Los Angeles.

Sid Caesar, the writer, actor and comedian who shaped American comedy from the early days of television is dead at age 91.

Larry King first announced the news via Twitter:

A representative for Carl Reiner, one of Caesar’s longtime collaborators, has since confirmed Caeser’s death.

Caesar first started performing at a hotel in the Catskills before becoming well known for his TV series “Your Show of Shows” and “Caesar’s Hour.”

He also memorably played Coach Calhoun in the movie “Grease.”

Casear had more than 67 acting credits to his name before his death.

Watch Caesar in the below sketch with longtime collaborators Carl Reiner and Howard Morris:

