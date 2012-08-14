Comedian Claims Progressive Defended His Sister's Killer In Court So They Wouldn't Have To Pay Up

Photo: @Progressive/Twitter

The loss of a loved one is tragic enough. But when you feel those responsible aren’t stepping up, it can add a whole new level of stress to the situation.Comedian Matt Fisher took to Tumblr on Monday to call out Progressive Insurance for not only failing to pay when his sister died in a car accident but for allegedly defending the man responsible for the accident in court.



In June 2010, Fisher’s sister Katie was driving in Baltimore when a driver allegedly ran a red light, hitting her car and killing her. The unnamed driver was underinsured at the time of the accident, meaning his insurance company’s payment didn’t cover much.

That’s when the Fisher family turned to Progressive, since Katie carried a policy with the company. However, Fisher claims Progressive chose to battle it out in court as a way to avoid making payments on Katie’s policy.

Maryland doesn’t allow you to sue insurance companies directly, meaning Fisher’s family had to sue the driver and use the litigation as leverage to force Progressive to pay.

“Now my parents don’t harbor much venom for the guy who killed my sister,” Fisher wrote. “It was an accident, and kicking that guy around won’t bring Katie back. But kicking that guy around was the only way to get Progressive to pay.”

Here’s where things get even worse, almost to the point of unbelievable. At the trial, Progressive’s legal team defended the driver, who was ultimately found to be negligent, according to Fisher.

After Fisher’s blog post went viral, Progressive tweeted out: “This is a tragic case, and our sympathies go out to Mr. Fisher and his family for the pain they’ve had to endure. We fully investigated this claim and relevant background, and feel we properly handled the claim within our contractual obligations. Again, this is a tragic situation, and we’re sorry for everything Mr. Fisher and his family have gone through.”

But, according to a Gawker story from yesterday, that response wasn’t as heartfelt as it may have seemed. It appears Progressive autotweeted that reply to anyone who criticised the company over how it handled the case.

As of August 13, Progressive tweeted that reply 16 times to different critics, according to Gawker.

As you can see, Progressive did tweet out that response a number of times.

Photo: @Progressive/Twitter

Progressive contacted Business Insider to say while it’s “deepest sympathies go out to” the family, it didn’t technically represent the unnamed driver.

“To be very clear, Progressive did not serve as the attorney for the defendant in this case,” the company stated. “He was defended by his insurance company, Nationwide.”

We reached out to Fisher earlier this morning. We’ll update if we hear back from him.

DON’T MISS: Texas Shooter Used Facebook To Post Gun Pictures >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.