20-Year-Old Comedian Joins 'SNL' As One Of Youngest Cast Members Ever

“Saturday Night Live” is entering its 40th season this year, but the cast is just getting younger.

The NBC show’s official Twitter announced today that 20-year-old comedian Pete Davidson will be joining the show as a featured player.

Davidson, who is currently based in Brooklyn, started doing stand up when he was just 16-years-old and will be the first SNL cast member to be born in the 1990s.

After being discovered by Nick Cannon, he had roles on “Wild ‘N Out” and MTV’s “Guy Code,” guest starred on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and performed stand-up on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in April.

“I just dropped out of college,” Davidson joked on Kimmel. “That’s my big move this year.”

Instead, Davidson’s big move will be becoming one of the youngest SNL cast-members ever. “Anthony Michael Hall was 17 and Robert Downey, Jr. was 20 when they joined the show for a single season in 1985,” The Wrap reports. “Eddie Murphy was 19 when he began his four season run in 1980.”

After SNL fired three cast members last season, Davidson is currently the only new featured player to be added to the roster.

The new season premieres Sept. 27 on NBC with host Chris Pratt.

Watch Davidson’s recent comedy set on Kimmel:

