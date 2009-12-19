Man Tries To Crowd-Surf Length Of Manhattan

Comedian Mark Malkoff is attempting to travel from the Staten Island Ferry to 220th and Broadway without a vehicle, and without taking a step.



Instead, he wants people to carry him the entire way, in turns. Friends, strangers, and people who have read about his project are encouraged to carry him “two feet or two blocks”.

He expects the trip to take him roughly a day and a half. You can check on his progress by following him on Twitter.

As of press time, Malkoff was at Broadway and 11th.

