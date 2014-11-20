Comedian John Hodgman Demolishes Uber In A Blog Post, Says He's Deleting The App

Comedian John Hodgman, publicly quit Uber last night in response to a string of controversial statements made by executive Emil Michael.

Hodgman declared that he can no longer support a company that advocates for “doxxing as corporate policy,” after Michael suggested hiring a team of strategists to personally attack journalists who have criticised the company in the press.

“Michael’s public axe-grinding against Sarah Lacy was beyond unprofessional, and simply gross,” Hodgeman writes. “And his defence — that he didn’t mean the words coming out of his mouth — is beyond cowardly.”

“The only honorable (and SMART) move for himself, and the company he claims to be proud of is: resign, already. That he couldn’t, and Uber couldn’t take the hard next step and fire him, is baffling to me.

If this isn’t a fireable offence, are there any? Can Uber make ANY hard decisions? Or worse, would they only fire a person who had less wealth and prestige within the industry? What if one of their drivers made comments like that to a reporter? Or an intern?”

Hodgeman says that despite all this he does wish Michael the best. He admits that sometimes talented people make dumb mistakes, and that good people are frequently held accountable for even the dumbest, most unfair mistakes.

But he also notes that good people hold themselves accountable for their errors, and admit their wrongdoing.

“I just can’t get into a car with those guys anymore,” says Hodgman.

