Comedian Jim Gaffigan Had Margaret Brennan Giggling On Bloomberg TV Today

Comedian Jim Gaffigan made an appearance at the New York Stock Exchange this morning on Bloomberg TV’s “In Business With Margaret Brennan” to promote his online stand up special “Mr. Universe.”Earlier today, Gaffigan announced on Twitter that he’s “taking on” corporate America by making his 75-minute comedy special available only at jimgaffigan.com for $5. It will not be available on TV or in stores.



“What I had to do was counter-balance what I was being offered from traditional platforms…DVDs or broadcasting it on a network. I felt like the risk was really appealing and it’s also better for people that like my come to pay $5 rather than $9.99 than $19.99,” Gaffigan told Brennan in an interview.

What’s more is the comedian said $1 from every $5 will be donated to The Bob Woodruff Foundation, helping veterans and their families.

Check out the preview for Mr. Universe below.

Check out Gaffigan on Bloomberg TV here.

