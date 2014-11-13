Comedian Daniel Tosh Just Torched ESPN For Ripping Him Off

Daniel Tosh is the famous host of his own show on Comedy Central called “Tosh.0,” and he’s incredibly ticked off at ESPN and their flasghip show “Sportscenter,” for its new segment called “The Awesome Video Segment,” according to The Sporting News.

Tosh himself has a segment on his show called “Web Redemption” that he says is extremely close to what “Sportscenter” aired. And the kicker was when an ESPN reporter used the same catchphrase in the video that Tosh uses: “ready to give it another shot?”

Tosh then decides to get his revenge by doing a spot-on parody of Sportscenter’s “Sports Science,” which breaks down all the things he thinks ESPN does incredibly wrong.

Watch the whole thing, you won’t regret it:

Get More: Comedy Central

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.