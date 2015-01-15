Comedian Al Murray Plans To Stand For Parliament Against UKIP Leader

British comedian Al Murray has said that he plans to stand in May’s General Election for the constituency of South Thanet where UK Independence Party Leader Nigel Farage is also running.

In this video he lays out his campaign message to the people of Britain:

Here is my #commonsense message to the UK http://t.co/oiZ215WmTu

— FUKP (@FUKPnews) January 14, 2015

Murray is best known for his character The Pub Landlord, a mock-xenophobic, right-wing public house licensee. And it is in that guise that he plans to take on Farage, who is frequently photographed with pint in hand.

He states in his campaign video:

“It seems to me that the UK is ready for a bloke waving a pint around, offering common sense solutions…Let it be known that like many of the parliamentary hopefuls in the forthcoming election, I have no idea where South Thanet is.

A spokesperson for Farage told the media that he welcomes the challenge:

Ukip spokesman on election challenge by @almurray to @Nigel_Farage in South Thanet: “At last, serious competition in the constituency.”

— Press Association (@pressassoc) January 14, 2015

