GE and Silver Spring Networks Chosen For Smart Meter Deal

ComEd announced today it wants to partner with GE and Silver Springs Networks in a proposed pilot program to provide smart meters to 141,000 of its 3.8 million customers in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.



The program will test a number of new energy managment technologies “including alternative pricing plans, Web interfaces, in-home displays, home area network control systems and programmable thermostats.” Distribution of the meters is pending appoval from the Illinois Commerce Commission.

This is the second project this year for the two companies. Earlier this year, they announced a partnership for a similar project in Miami. GE will provide the meters, Silver Spring will provide the network and the software.

