The Starting Gate: Your Weekend Sports Wrap-Up

Photo: AP
Here a quick refresher on today’s sports headlines:
- The Phillies put the Reds out of their misery last night, finishing off a Division Series sweep with a complete game win by Cole Hamels. [Wash. Post]
- The Giants rallied in the ninth inning to steal Game 3 from the Braves in Atlanta. Madison Bumgarner will take on Derek Lowe in Game 4 tonight. [SF Chronicle]
- After dropping the first two game at home, the Rays take two from the Rangers in Texas and force Game 5 on Tuesday, when they’ll have to tangle with Cliff Lee again. Meanwhile, the Yankees sit back and laugh. [Dallas Morning News]
- NFL Headlines: The Lions are on the board; the Champs are in trouble; the Giants are alive; Oakland might be decent(?); the Colts aren’t done ruling the roost yet; and Dallas is … Dallas.
- Tony Stewart wins the latest NASCAR Chase race, but Jimmie Johnson extends his lead in the championship standings. So, he’s pretty good. [LA Times]
- Former No. 1 Alabama tumbled to 8th in both college football polls, but is still ranked ahead of South Carolina, who beat them by two touchdowns. Quite a system, they’ve got there. Ohio State is the new No. 1. [Fanhouse]
- Finally, the Daily Mail unmasks “Cigar Guy” from the now infamous Tiger Woods Ryder Cup photo. Turns out that was a wig, not a turban and that golf fans are a special kind of weird.
