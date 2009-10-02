Comeback: Former Head Of Failed Northern Rock Gets Job With Apollo

This is very promising news for all the executives of banks who you thought would never work again. Adam Applegarth, the former CEO of Britsh bank Northern Rock (one of the very first major firms to be nationalized, anywhere) has landed a job at the US PE firm Apollo.



He will be involved in investing in European distressed loans, according to The Daily Mail.

