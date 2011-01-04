10 Global 'Dead Cities' That Have Made Amazing Comebacks

[Reproduced with permission from Lonely Planet’s Best In Travel 2011; copyright 2010 Lonely Planet.]



Toss aside your preconceptions, and come with us on a tour of the greatest comeback cities in the world, with this excerpt from Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2011.

Once deep down in the urban dumps, these cities have bounced back from the brink of becoming no-go destinations, turning tumultuous pasts into tourist drawcards.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.