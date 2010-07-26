Obama's Comeback Strategy: Appearing On "The View"

Photo: tvguide.com

Now we know how the President will turn his flagging political fortunes around…This week will mark the first time a siting U.S. president will appear on a daytime talk show, as Obama is set to visit “The View”, executive producers Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie said, according to the AP.



The hour-long Thursday show will be dedicated to Obama’s appearance, and he will address topics such as the job market, the economy, the Gulf oil spill, and what it’s like to be a family in the White House, said Walters and Geddie.

Walters, who is officially on leave until September, after having undergone open-heart surgery, will return to the show for this special episode, joining co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and Sherri Shepherd.

Catch the episode on ABC at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

