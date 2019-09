The SP500 is hitting the bearish Gann Angle 4×1.



Gann percentages showing stock are up 100% from March 2009 lows. This was alway going to be a week to watch.

Our readers saw this last week.

Photo: readtheticker.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.