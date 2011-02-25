Come On, Unions! – We're Broke, We Can't Pay For Your Awesome Benefits Anymore!

Public sector works are coming out in droves all across the United States to protest legislation that would take away their collective bargaining rights and cut their amazing benefits.



While we understand the protesting to keep their collective bargaining rights, the unions need to realise that America is broke. We can’t afford to pay for their awesome benefits anymore. So, let’s just deal with this and move our country forward!

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

