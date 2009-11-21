Come On, Is There Really A Devry Grad At Goldman Sachs?

Devry (DV) touts a number of pretty prestigious company names in a NY subway-ad campaign, “Great companies hire great grads.”



The poster is littered with the names of companies that it says their students go on to work for, like JP Morgan, Citigroup, Bank of America and IBM.

A career services advisor interviewed by Business Insider eagerly said a career as a hedge fund manager, trader or financial analyst is widely available for a Devry grad, but come on.

Is it really?

No one wants to be the first Devry graduate walking into an interview for an analyst job with JP Morgan, thinking they have a good chance of getting the job.

The career advisor laughed at the thought. “You definitely are not going to be the pioneer.”

Could he prove it? He said “micro-stats” like titles and starting salaries were hard to track.

Then he called back with one example: a Devry grad who works at Goldman Sachs (GS) in IT.

The ad pictured is a more accurate picture of life after Devry, if you’re one of the success-stories. Grads might score a company car, but probably not a high-paying finance career.

Most students go on to work in careers like health services management, hospitality management, and if they’re lucky, IT. The average grad’s salary six months after graduating is $45,000.

