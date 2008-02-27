Comcast's Supporters At FCC Meeting: Paid, Asleep

Yesterday’s FCC hearing about broadband “network management” practices at Harvard Law School was so packed, people couldn’t get in the room.



Why’s that? In part because cable giant Comcast — whose BitTorrent tampering inspired the meeting in the first place — was paying people to show up, Portfolio’s Sam Gustin reports.

Comcast spokewoman Jennifer Khoury said the company paid some people to arrive early and hold places in the queue for local Comcast employees who wanted to attend the hearing.

Some of those placeholders, however, did more than wait in line: they filled many of the seats at the meeting, according to eyewitnesses. As a result, scores of Comcast critics and other members of the public were denied entry because the room filled up well before the beginning of the hearing.

Some audience members appeared to sleep through the proceedings, according to photos taken during the hearing. Other applauded enthusiastically when Comcast executive vice president David L. Cohen delivered key points in his presentation.

Update: No big deal, says FCC boss Kevin Martin

