Comcast's E! Makes $200 Million In Ad Revenue, On Par With Bravo

E! is Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the Benjamins.



The Comcast Entertainment cable network’s ad revenue is expected to surpass the $200 million mark for the first time in 2009, according to Ad Age. Based on those ad dollars, which doubles their revenue from 2004, E! is on par with NBCU’s Bravo, another advertiser darling, which was also around the $200 million mark in 2009, according to SNL Kagan.

What’s their secret?

Cheap reality shows and that build popular characters from scratch. It’s the same formula as NBCU’s Bravo, but NBC’s broadcast network hires big time names that need big paychecks (ahem, Jay Leno).

Here’s E! by the numbers and characters:

55 MAGAZINE COVERS

In the last six months, E! talent has been on more magazine covers (55) than that of any other cable net.

E! ONLINE

Eonline.com was up 57% year-over-year in 2009 to 11.1 million monthly unique visitors.

“KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS”

E!’s highest-rated show in network history attracted 4 million viewers a week in its fourth season. It also banked $18.4 million in measured-ad spending during the first 11 months of 2009, according to Kantar Media.

“KOURTNEY & KHLOE TAKE MIAMI”

The “Kardashians” spinoff attracted an average 2.1 million weekly viewers, breaking the previous record for its timeslot set by “Kendra.” The show made $10.8 million through November 2009.

“KENDRA”

The “Girls Next Door” spinoff became E!’s highest-rated series in seven years on Sunday nights. The show grossed $8.3 million through November 2009.

“THE SOUP”

The talk-show roundup attracts an average 1.1 million weekly viewers during its initial airings on Friday nights. E!’s most-DVRed show adds an extra 400,000 viewers after seven days of time-shifted viewing are factored in.

“CHELSEA LATELY”

Comedian Chelsea Handler and her talk show are watched by an average 800,000 viewers a night, but she attracts the youngest median age (36) and more 18- to 34-year-old women than any of her male network peers.

