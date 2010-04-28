Hey, NBC, You're Getting In Bed With The 'Worst Company In America'

Bad news for Comcast CEO Brian Roberts & co.

Comcast, the company still trying to convince Washington to let them merge with GE’s NBC Universal in a $30 billion deal, was just named Consumerist’s Worst Company In America for 2010.What’s worse, an advocacy group for African American-owned media companies is going after the Philadelphia cable giant, which is in the process of acquiring NBC Universal.



Stanley E. Washington, president and chief executive of the recently-formed National Coalition of African American Owned Media, told The L.A. Times: “For decades Comcast has shut the door to African American ownership of cable channels.”

He also accused Comcast of “supporting apartheid right here in America.” Read more at The L.A. Times >

The group wants the FCC to make Comcast allocate “a minimum of 25 channels to African-American owned media companies” before approving its merger with NBC Universal, according to the LA Times. (Incidentally, its attorney is a former FCC chairman, Kevin Martin.)

Comcast fired back with a statement that it “distributes a variety of minority- and/or independently-owned channels.”

The African American coalition is the latest entity to come out against the proposed Comcast-NBC merger.

In fact, Martin, the former FCC head, is repping a number of clients who oppose the deal.

It also has a major opponent in Al Franken, who grilled Attorney General Eric Holder on the merger during a Senate hearing last week.

