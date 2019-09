If Comcast (CMCSA) buys NBCU from GE (GE) as has been widely reported, don’t expect any changes at the top of NBC, Bloomberg reports.



According to its sources, Jeff Zucker will stay in charge of NBC even under Comcast’s ownership.

Read the whole report>



