Comcast: We're Building Our Own Ad Network, Too

Google’s hopes of landing a major cable operator for it Google TV ad platform grew a little dimmer yesterday. On Comcast’s quarterly call, president Steve Burke said the company would kick in between $50 to $70 million to fund a joint targeted ad platform with other cable operators. MediaPost has more:



Cable executives have indicated that leading operators had banded together to fund the development of a system, code-named “Project Canoe,” (by industry research arm CableLabs), which would allow an advertiser to easily buy national spots. The added benefit–targeted click-through options depending on locale. Cable operators’ set-top box data could yield performance results similar to initiatives by DirecTV/TNS and Google/EchoStar’s Dish Network.

