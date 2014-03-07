These Two Maps Show How Comcast Is About To Take Over The Internet In The US

WebpageFX, an internet marketing firm, created the following maps to analyse how the Comcast-Time Warner Cable merger could affect the market for internet service providers. To build these images, data was collected based on how many visits each ISP received in every state. The companies displayed in these images were the most prominent ones in each state.

Comcast is the largest cable and internet provider in the country with Time Warner Cable coming in a close second. You can see that here:

Now look how things will shift once Comcast officially takes over Time Warner Cable:

Regulators are worried that the hybrid company that would emerge from this billion dollar deal would dominate the nation’s infrastructure. As you can see, there’s much more red on this map.

Assuming that Comcast takes over Time Warner Cable’s Internet services, Comcast would clearly have a monopoly over broadband access throughout the country.

WebpageFX has a great blog post that will provide further explanation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.