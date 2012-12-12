Comcast Just Recycled NBC's Peacock Logo For Itself

Here’s Comcast’s new logo, which just appeared on the company’s corporate web site. Look familiar? Of course it does. It’s a mashup of the company’s previous logo with NBC’s current logo. Comcast has every right to do this of course — it acquired 51 per cent of NBC universal in 2011. But still, it looks … weird:



Photo: Comcast

Here are the original logos:

Photo: Comcast

Logo design blog Brand New spotted the change.

