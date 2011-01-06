Comcast To Unveil Live Streaming On Tablets And 3,000 Hours Of On-Demand Content For iPad

Comcast just announced that it’ll offer live TV streaming on tablets this year, and almost 3,000 hours of on-demand movies and TV shows for Apple’s iPad.



It’s not immediately clear which content will be available for live tablet streaming — some? all? — or how the service works technically. (Will it be a live stream from the “cloud”? Or directly to your tablet from your cable box? Or will you need yet another new gadget in your home?)

But we understand that Comcast’s goal is to make the tablet as much of a video outlet as your TV, so presumably most of your channels, if not all, would be able to stream to your iPad.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts is set to demonstrate these technologies today at a Citi conference.

COMCAST CHAIRMAN AND CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS ANNOUNCES PLANS TO OFFER LIVE TV STREAMING ON TABLETS THIS YEAR AND NEARLY 3,000 HOURS OF ON DEMAND CONTENT ON THE IPAD

Enables Millions of Customers to Search and Discover Top Shows and Movies Online, TV or VOD, and

Change TV Channels or Record DVRs from www.XfinityTV.com

PHILADELPHIA – January 5, 2011 – Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK), the nation’s leading provider of entertainment, information and communications, today announced plans to enable in-home streaming for live and On Demand content this year on Apple’s iPad® as well as Android™ powered tablets. Later this year, customers will be able to watch live news, TV shows and movies in their homes whenever they want. Comcast also made two more announcements about its Xfinity TV service today. First, Comcast provided details about the play now capability that will be available on the iPad in the coming weeks and which will enable the viewing of On Demand programming on the iPad. Second, Xfinity TV online (www.xfinitytv.com) has added additional features that transform any computer into a powerful search engine and remote control.

Play Now Capability on Xfinity TV iPad App

Comcast plans to roll out its new play now feature, which will enable customers using the popular Xfinity TV iPad app to watch nearly 3,000 hours of On Demand content, including popular movies and hit TV shows, either in the home or on-the-go, including anywhere there is a wireless connection. The initial selection of programs and movies is just the beginning. Comcast plans to bring thousands of additional choices to the iPad in the weeks and months ahead and to add the same functionality and content to Android powered devices later this year.

Comcast’s Xfinity TV app functions as a television guide, remote control and mobile video player all in one. With it, customers can change TV channels, easily search and browse through their TV and On Demand listings, and program their DVRs. Future releases of the app will include seamless access to social networking sites so customers can share what they’re watching with their friends in real time, as well as a ‘MyTV’ feature that gives customers the ability to send and receive personal recommendations with friends on what to watch.

“Live streaming and the play now feature on our Xfinity TV app are two important pieces of our strategy to deliver any content to any device, any time,” said Brian L. Roberts, Chairman & CEO of Comcast Corporation. “Comcast has a series of upcoming online enhancements and app releases that are part of a much larger effort to reinvent how customers interact with their entertainment on TV, online and on mobile devices.”

Changing Channels on a Television Set from a Computer on Xfinity TV Online

Comcast has also launched a new feature that enables customers to search for their favourite programs and to change channels on a TV set from a computer via XfinityTV.com. The feature enables millions of customers with laptops or desktop computers to browse, search and find TV and On Demand content online and then select and watch it on their TVs or program their DVRs to record programs for later viewing. This feature also transforms any computer into a sophisticated remote control.

XfinityTV.com offers more than 150,000 online video choices and growing. The site also offers management tools that enable a more personalised experience such as a ‘Watchlist’ feature that helps keep track of TV shows and movies wherever they are playing – on TV, On Demand or online.

Today’s announcement is yet another in a series of scheduled app releases Comcast’s development team will deliver on as many different devices as possible including other smart phones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers.

To learn more about the iPad app, please visit www.xfinity.com/tvapp.

