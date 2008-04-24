Comcast To AT&T: Stop Screwing With Our Network!

Comcast (CMCSA) is complaining that AT&T’s new U-Verse Internet TV service is messing up its cable modem network and that the telco won’t do anything about it.



Comcast has filed for a temporary restraining order against AT&T (T) after a number of customers in the Chicago area who subscribe to AT&T U-Verse for TV and Comcast for Internet complained about their Internet service being disrupted.

Comcast blames the problem on bad installation of AT&T’s service, which AT&T denies. Ars Technica has also heard unconfirmed reports of similar problems affecting Time Warner Cable Internet customers (TWX) who also get their TV service from AT&T.

For our part, we know that when we got U-Verse installed, it had to be almost fully re-installed after about a week because the first guy did such a shoddy wiring job.

Yesterday, AT&T said it signed up 148,000 U-Verse TV subscribers during Q1, bringing its total to 379,000. The telco expects to have 1 million Internet TV subscribers by the end of the year.

