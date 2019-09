Comcast is exploring the possibility of merging with Time Warner Cable,

CNBC reports.

While there aren’t any active discussions, Comcast is talking with the FCC about any potential anti-trust issues if the two companies were to merge. CNBC also reports that Time Warner Cable would like Comcast to buy it if it did end up selling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.