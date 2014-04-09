Comcast And Time Warner Just Exposed Apple's Plans To Build A New TV Box

AP The current Apple TV box.

We now have even more evidence that Apple is working with cable TV providers for a new version of its Apple TV box. And this time it comes from two of the biggest cable TV providers themselves.

In a new FCC filing from Comcast and Time Warner about the companies’ impending merger, there’s mention that Apple is developing a new version of the Apple TV.

Here’s the key paragraph, with the most important part in bold:

Today, Google competes as a network, video, and technology provider, and 8 out 9 of the next Google Fibre markets the company announced are in Comcast or TWC areas. Apple tablets are viewing platforms for cable services even while Apple offers an online video service, Apple TV, and explores development of an Apple set-top box. Microsoft just announced that it will feature ads on the Xbox One, creating a new video advertising platform. And just last week, Amazon announced its own set-top box while it continues to leverage its unequaled sales platform and family of competitive tablets to promote its burgeoning Prime Instant Video business.

Earlier reports and rumours suggested that Apple was working with Time Warner to deliver content to the new Apple TV box. According to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman, the new Apple TV was supposed to launch within the first half of 2014. However, it’s possible that the Comcast/Time Warner merger has delayed the Apple TV launch.

