Comcast Testing Live TV Using Internet Protocol*

Updated. Comcast is testing a new TV service at MIT that will be delivered over Internet Protocol, according to the WSJ.



This still uses Comcast’s network, but the Internet Protocol part is new. It would potentially allow new devices to be used as set-top boxes, such as computers and video game consoles. But it is still delivered over Comcast’s network — this is not a service that would let you watch TV on any Internet connection.

(We’ve updated this post after receiving more details about how it works from a source familiar with the situation. To be clear, this is NOT a Hulu- or Netflix-esque service that works over the public Internet. This is still very much based on Comcast’s existing pipes, just using Internet Protocol technology.)

Earlier: This sounds cool, although it’s nothing groundbreaking. Other universities like Northwestern (where I attended) have used their dorm networks to stream live cable TV to computers for almost a decade.

And other cable companies like Time Warner Cable and Cablevision have already released iPad apps that let customers stream live channels over Internet devices, though only in their homes for now.

Still, it’s good that cable companies are building these capabilities out, so that any gadget — a laptop, video game console, whatever — could potentially become a set-top box someday.

Don’t miss: The Coolest iPad Video Apps

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.