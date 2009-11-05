Comcast Surviving FiOS, U-Verse Threats

AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) continue to build out their digital TV/super-fast broadband services U-Verse and FiOS across their service areas. But they don’t seem to be having a big impact on Comcast, the biggest U.S. cable company.

In fact, Comcast’s (CMCSA) digital cable growth accelerated in Q3 over the same period last year. Comcast said today that it added 463,000 net digital TV subscribers during the quarter, up from 417,000 net subs during Q3 2008.

Other metrics were strong, too. Comcast added 361,000 net broadband subs, down only slightly from 382,000 a year ago. And the cable company added 375,000 net phone subscribers last quarter, down modestly from 483,000 a year ago.

