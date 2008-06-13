Comcast's Speed Boost Is Good News For The P2P Industry (CMCSA)

Comcast is more than doubling the maximum upload speed for many of its cable Internet subscribers: Upload capacity on its cheaper plan will nearly triple to 1 megabit per second, and on its more expensive plan, will more than double to 2 megabits per second.



These still aren’t lightning-fast speeds, but the upgrades are a nice update for subscribers. They’re also good news for peer-to-peer companies like BitTorrent, Joost, Pando, and others, which rely on users to send files so others can receive them.

American broadband connections are engineered so that users can download much faster than they can upload. That’s been a problem for P2P, because — assuming everyone has a similar connection — there’s sometimes more bandwidth demand from downloaders than supply from uploaders. Comcast’s (CMCSA) upgrade should help there.

Of course, that still doesn’t solve a lot of the business problems P2P content distribution companies have, like ease-of-use, reliability, etc.

