Some Comcast Customers Can't Stream The Winter Olympics Unless They Pay More Money

Cable provider Comcast has blocked live streams of the Sochi Olympics for certain customers, according to GigaOm.

Comcast’s messaging boards are filling up with complaints from customers who can’t watch any of the coverage online.

Based on the messages, customers who subscribe to basic cable or the digital economy package are the ones affected. Viewers who have the digital starter package, which is more expensive, can watch streams on their tablets and phones.

NBC is the main source of coverage for Sochi and extended its news coverage of the games to its cable channels like MSNBC and CNBC. However, these networks are not available on the digital economy and basic cable package.

GigaOm mentions that this won’t persuade low-income customers to subscribe to a pricier plan. Last year, Comcast introduced a special deal last year called “Internet Plus” which consisted of HBO, Internet access, and local channels for $US40 a month.

We reached out to Comcast for comment and will update this when we get a response.

