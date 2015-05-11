The man who could've been the next JP Morgan CEO is becoming Comcast's CFO

Mike Cavanaugh, co-president of private equity giant the Carlyle Group, is coming on board at Comcast as CFO.

Prior to his stint at Carlyle, Cavanaugh had spent six years as CFO of JP Morgan and had at one point been viewed as a potential successor to CEO Jamie Dimon. He’s credited for helping steer JP Morgan through the financial crisis as CFO — Cavanaugh held the position from 2004 through 2010, before becoming the co-CEO of JP Morgan’s corporate and investment bank, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His tenure at JP Morgan ended last year, when Cavanaugh decamped for a co-president role with the Carlyle Group.

Cavanaugh shared that role with Glenn Youngkin, a Carlyle veteran who is also the firm’s COO.

With a full-time CFO back in the saddle, it looks like Comcast is ready to take on its future without Time Warner Cable. Whether or not this could result in a merger with Charter Communications, remains to be seen.

NOW WATCH: This is the Excel trick that will change everything about how you work with data



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.