Comcast, Slapped By FCC, Expands Testing New Tech To Slow Down Your Internet (CMCSA)

As widely expected, the Federal Communications Commission has voted to reprimand Comcast (CMCSA) for disrupting its subscribers’ peer-to-peer file transfers. So what’s next?



It’s too early to tell what this will mean exactly — the company isn’t being fined, and no one knows whether or not this will spur more “net neutrality” legislation in Congress that could affect Comcast’s cable peers and telco competitors.

What we do know: Comcast is expanding its test of a new “network management” system, which doesn’t discriminate against specific software applications, but rather limits subscribers’ speed based on how clogged Comcast’s pipes are.

DSLreports reports today that Comcast has expanded its trials into Colorado Springs, Colo., and East Orange and Lake City, Fla, in addition to tests in Pennsylvania and Virginia. “We expect to continue these trials for at least 30 days as we evolve the new protocol-agnostic network management technique,” says a Comcast memo obtained by the site.

Comcast rep Charlie Douglas confirmed that it’s expanding its test, maintaining its goal of rolling the system out by the end of the year — which will comply with the FCC’s mandate.

“…We remain committed to fully disclosing all the details to all of our customers, once they are determined,” Douglas said, adding that Comcast’s goal is “to be as transparent as possible.”

