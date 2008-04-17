Comcast Skipping FCC Hearing Tomorrow (CMCSA)

Were you planning on lining up early tomorrow to see a Comcast rep squirm while “free culture” advocate Lawrence Lessig rakes the company over the coals? You can stay home. Portfolio reports that Comcast won’t be showing up at the FCC’s hearing about peer-to-peer networks at Stanford tomorrow.



Comcast, you may recall, did attend a February FCC hearing at Harvard in February. It was packed…by people Comcast paid to be there.

But there’s a recession looming, and paying people to stand in line can be expensive, so we understand why Comcast may want to pass. Bonus for us: We don’t have to spend the day in line, writing about how we’re spending the day in line.

