Comcast Shows Off Sweet iPad Remote Control Prototype

Comcast debuted a prototype of an iPad app today that looks really cool.



Instead of fighting through the lousy interface Comcast builds into its cable box, you’ll be able to flip through channels on your iPad. When you see the show you want to watch, just press the show on the iPad and it changes the channel on your TV.

This is precisely how we envision the iPad as being a complementary gadget in the living room. It’s not going to replace your big-screen TV for watching most video, but it can be a great helper.

Want to search for a movie through the thousands of on demand selections from Comcast? You can do that in the app. Want to tell a friend to tune in to a show you’re watching? You can send a message in the app to your friend.

During a panel in Los Angeles this morning, Jeff Bewkes, CEO of Time Warner said part of the reason people like to watch television content on the web is because the user interface is so much better. He’s right. It’s much easier to search Hulu or YouTube or even iTunes for a show we want than it is on cable.

This Comcast app has the potential to change that.

On that same panel, Brian Roberts said this app should be able to work with all Comcast set top boxes. There’s no word on when this thing might be available for users.



