Comcast Demos The Fastest Broadband You Can't Get Yet

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

Comcast’s CEO Brian Roberts gave a demo of the company’s next step in high-speed internet today.The new connection can reach up to 1 Gbps, which is about 100 time faster than your typical cable modem connection now.



GigaOm was on hand for the demo, where Roberts downloaded an entire season of 30 Rock (23 episodes) in just 1 minute and 39 seconds.

Impressive.

If you want that impressive speed in your home, don’t hold your breath. Comcast’s demo was just that: a demo. It’ll be a while before that kind of infrastructure can reach the masses.

