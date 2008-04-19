Comcast's Unlikely Net Neutrality Foe: Bible Thumpers

If you missed yesterday’s FCC hearing on “network management,” you didn’t miss much.



PaidContent’s Rafat Ali offers a summary. The gist: “Net neutrality” supporters don’t want Internet providers like Comcast (CMCSA) to be able to disrupt their customers’ downloads based on what they’re downloading. And Internet providers don’t want regulators getting in the way of their network engineers. Nothing new here.

But the most surprising voice was Michele Combs of the conservative Christian Coalition of America, who came out most strongly in favour of neutrality. She said Comcast had blocked sharing of the digital text of the Bible and could also block online programming from her organisation in favour of its own Christian-oriented channel.

Fair enough! Recall that it was the bible that the AP tried (and had problems) transferring over BitTorrent for its widely circulated article that exposed Comcast’s policy of disrupting some of its subscribers’ peer-to-peer traffic.

Comcast, by the way, has changed its tune — but downloaders are still screwed. Later this year, it will stop slowing down just peer-to-peer traffic on its network. Instead, it will manage how much bandwidth its subcribers can use by slowing down all of their traffic when the cable giant decides the network is too busy.

