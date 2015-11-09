Asking Comcast about 'Net Neutrality' or Netflix reportedly gets you transferred to a special team

Peter Aaron/Esto The Comcast Center in Philadelphia.

What looks like internal documents from internet provider Comcast have been leaked online — apparently revealing sensitive parts of the company’s customer relations operation.

The documents, which were shared on social news site Reddit and have been the subject of multiple take-down requests, apparently instruct customer service representatives on how to deal with anyone asking about the expanded 300GB “trail” broadband plan.

Employees are instructed on what to say and, most importantly, what not to say. The documents appear to come from “Einstein,” the company’s internal network.

Business Insider has reached out to Comcast to try and confirm their authenticity.

One of the most interesting items from the dossier is the company’s alleged reaction to net neutrality — the principle that all data should be treated equally, and that companies cannot pay for faster service.

Net neutrality is an extremely sensitive issue at the moment, both in Europe and the US, with fears that allowing an “internet fast lane” could disadvantage smaller online businesses who cannot pay for the privilege of being there.

The document, which is available here, makes it clear that anyone who “calls in with any questions associated with the [300GB] usage policy and how it relates to Net Neutrality, Netflix or observations about how XFINITY [Comcast’s own media streaming services] are or are not counted relative to third party services, do not address these items with the customer. Immediately escalate to the Customer Security Assurance (CSA) Team.” (Emphasis Comcast’s.)

According to Comcast’s website, the Customer Security Assurance Team has “been established to ensure a safe and secure online experience for Comcast customers.”

