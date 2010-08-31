Hey, Cable Guys: It's Time To Start Chasing HARD After Apple, Netflix, And Google

Comcast’s videos in Clicker’s search results.

If the cable, satellite, and telco TV guys are going to stand a chance on the web, it’s time for them to start chasing Apple, Netflix, Google, and the web TV insurgents like their lives depend on it.For example, if Comcast is going to try to make its cable TV service seem like a better value by offering its subscribers a slew of episodes on-demand on the web, they had better be really easy to find. If a Comcast subscriber even thinks about renting those episodes from iTunes, or via a Netflix subscription, Comcast has failed.



So this is a small, but encouraging sign: Comcast has worked with Web video search engine Clicker to bring its “Xfinity” video library — the one behind a subscriber paywall, for cable TV customers only — into Clicker’s search results. As of today, that’s over 1,000 TV episodes and 900 movies, including hundreds from premium channels like HBO and Cinemax, if you subscribe to those channels.

That means that if you are searching on Clicker for “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” you’ll see the pay-per-view stuff that’s available on iTunes or Amazon, and the stuff that’s available for free on Comcast’s site, assuming you’re a Comcast and HBO subscriber.

It’s an admittedly small move — Clicker is a small but growing service — but it’s the kind of move that Comcast needs to be making. It needs “Xfinity” to be listed everywhere possible, next to Netflix, iTunes, Amazon, and Google, so that its subscribers know it exists, and what’s available for watching. Because, right now, they probably don’t know, and that’s why they’d be more likely to run off to web video services like Netflix or iTunes, or even rival pay TV providers.

Why bother?

The cable (and satellite and telco) TV faction still has a strong grip on how you watch TV in your living room. They own the pipe that’s running into your house, they own the set-top box that’s already hooked up to your TV, and they have great, long-lasting relationships with content providers. That’s all crucial.

But video entertainment today is increasingly relying on the Internet and mobile devices. And that’s where the cable and satellite guys are mostly lost.

If there’s one way that cable companies could make their expensive subscriptions feel less expensive, it’s to offer a dramatically better value. Many people would rather get $20 per month more value out of their cable subscription for free than to spend an additional $10 or $20 per month renting TV shows from iTunes.

I have serious doubts that the cable guys will ever be able to figure out the web, or devices, because that’s where things like user interfaces and design are important. And cable companies have always been terrible at user interfaces and design. That’s why Apple, Netflix, and Google represent such strong potential disruptors. But who knows, anything’s possible. The cable companies have recently shown off some interesting iPad apps, so maybe they’re going to start to figure it out.

