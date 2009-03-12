Comcast Now The Third-Biggest Home Phone Company

A nice bragging right for Comcast (CMCSA), the biggest U.S. cable company: It’s now the third-biggest U.S. residential phone company, behind AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). With 6.47 million digital phone subscribers at the end of 2008, it’s passed Qwest (Q), which has 5.96 million “primary consumer lines.”



So while AT&T and Verizon are stealing TV customers from Comcast with their fibre-optic digital TV services — about 3 million subscribers at the end of last year — Comcast (and other cable companies) are stealing more phone customers.

