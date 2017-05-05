Comcast nearly invested millions in the doomed Fyre Festival's parent company

In the days leading up to the disastrous Fyre Festival
— where hundreds of would-be partiers were stranded on an island in the Bahamas without food or shelter after being promised a music festival
— Comcast elected not to fund its parent company, Fyre Media, Bloomberg reported, citing an anonymous source.
Comcast was interested in funding Fyre, an on-demand booking app for celebrities. But a due diligence review revealed the app itself wasn’t technically sophisticated enough to fund, and Fyre failed to turn over financial documents in a timely manner.
Comcast also concluded the company’s namesake festival was headed on a disastrous course, and likely wouldn’t have a positive outcome, according to Bloomberg. (They were correct).
According to the Bloomberg report, Fyre founder Billy McFarland told employees Comcast invested $US20 million in the app company — but a Comcast employee said it never invested anything. Negotiations between the two did get far enough for Comcast’s venture arm to submit a term sheet.
The deal between Comcast and Fyre was called off just days before the doomed festival.
NOW WATCH: Hedge fund legend Ray Dalio to individual investors: Market timing is ‘like playing poker’ against world’s best
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.