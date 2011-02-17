Comcast Made $9.7 Billion Last Quarter And Wants To Invest It In NBC Primetime

Comcast released its 4th quarter of 2010 earning reports early Wednesday, and they are doing awesome.



The $9.7 billion in revenue is a 7 per cent increase. That’s more than $1 billion in income, and almost $50 million more than last year’s 4th quarter income.

Although this report doesn’t include earnings from NBCU, it’s the first one released since the big merger.

Brian Roberts, the Comcast CEO, told investors over a conference call that establishing “a foundation for NBC broadcast turnaround” was the company’s objective for 2011. Apparently they feel a certain “weakness” in NBC primetime, although the news programming has “real strength.”

Could this mean they’ll be throwing more money around to hire big-name producers and writers? Perhaps they’ll develop and promote more of their quirky comedy gold, like Community, and perhaps cancel shows with nauseatingly “ironic” names like Perfect Couples?

The nation is watching, NBCU.

See the full details here >

