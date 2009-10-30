Comcast-NBC Deal Hits A Few Snags

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) and General Electric Co (GE) are struggling to iron out a few critical issues that are holding up a joint venture deal for NBC Universal, people familiar with the matter said.



While an agreement will likely be reached to give Comcast a 51 per cent stake in the NBC Universal venture, advisers are trying to draft governance and exit provisions for GE’s 49 per cent stake that would be palatable to both sides, one of the sources said.

Continue>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.