Congresswoman Maxine Waters Says Comcast Tried To Bribe Her To Buy Support For The Comcast-NBC Deal

Interesting tidbit from the LA Times about how Comcast is lobbying Congress for permission to control all sides of the TV business and keep your cable bill sky-high for decades (a.k.a., buy NBC):



At one point in the [House Judiciary hearing on the merger, Rep. Maxine] Waters volunteered that she had received a call from “somebody at Comcast asking, ‘What do you want?'”

Waters said she responded by stressing the need for diversity of voices in the media, and that the Comcast person said, “I’m talking about what do you want?”

Asked after the hearing for details about her phone call with Comcast, Waters declined to elaborate. “We go no further,” she said.

A Comcast spokeswoman denied Waters’ suggestion of an improper conversation.

