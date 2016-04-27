Comcast is reportedly in talks to acquire DreamWorks Animation in a multibillion deal

Bryan Logan
Comcast is reportedly in talks to acquire DreamWorks Animation for $3 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

DreamWorks is the animated film house behind blockbuster movies like “Kung-Fu Panda” and “Shrek,” and headed by CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg.

