Comcast is reportedly in talks to acquire DreamWorks Animation in a multibillion deal

Comcast is reportedly in talks to acquire DreamWorks Animation for $3 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
DreamWorks is the animated film house behind blockbuster movies like “Kung-Fu Panda” and “Shrek,” and headed by CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg.
Developing …
