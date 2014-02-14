Check Out How Much Of The US Market Comcast Will Control After The Time Warner Deal

This chart of major cable and broadband internet providers’ subscriber numbers shows how much of the market a combined Comcast-Time Warner will control if the merger goes ahead.

There are about 84 million subscribers in total, and post-merger Comcast would have about 33 million of them, or roughly 40%, according to Business Insider Intelligence.

A Comcast spokesperson tells us that competition would not suffer, however: “There isn’t a reduction in competition for consumers because in no zip code in the U.S. do Time Warner or Comcast compete for customers. There is zero overlap. The number of video choices for consumers does not decline.”

Here’s the chart:

