Comcast Launches XFinity Streampix to Rival Netflix

Photo: screenshot

Any Comcast customer currently paying for Netflix may want to rethink their subscription. According to a press release, the media giant is unveiling a new video-on-demand (VOD) service, Xfinity Streampix, this week to rival with the online competitor, Netflix. XFinity customers currently have access to a wide variety of programs online. Essentially, any channel you pay for is available at your fingertips through your Comcast account online, giving video-streaming site Hulu a run for its money as well.



Since Xfinity already houses a pretty extensive library for Comcast customers, the addition of Streampix will bolster their selection with additional content from Disney-ABC, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures and Warner Bros.

The best part of the unveil is that customers who already subscribe to Xfinity’s triple-play package will reap the benefits of Streampix gratis. If you already use the Xfinity site, you the only change you should notice are more shows available.

If you never knew you could stream shows online with your Comcast account in the first place, now may be the time to pay attention, since you can gain full access to complete seasons of shows no longer on air including “Lost,” “Heroes” and “Married…with Children.”

In the next year, the Streampix service will become ubiquitous, offered on both the Xbox 360 and Android devices.

Comcast subscribers without triple-play will be able to purchase the VOD service for an additional $4.99 per month.

News of Xfinity Streampix comes after Netflix reported it made a deal with The Weinstein Company to stream some of their recent content including “The Artist,” “Coriolanus” and Madonna’s “W.E.” before premium TV and cable channels.

Read the entire press release below:

Comcast Launches New Streaming Video Service: Xfinity Streampix™

Disney-ABC Television Group,NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Digital Distribution and Cookie Jar Entertainment Sign-On as Initial Content Providers

Available This Week, Streampix Enables Customers to Instantly Stream Numerous Complete Past Seasons of Hit TV Shows, Top-Quality Movies and Popular Children’s Franchises

Streampix Complements Xfinity’s 75,000 TV Shows and Movies Already Available to Customers on Multiple Platforms

PHILADELPHIA–Comcast today announced the launch of Xfinity Streampix™, a new subscription video service that enables Xfinity video customers to instantly view favourite movies and TV shows in and out of the home, including numerous past seasons of current hit shows and full series, to multiple screens and devices including TVs (as a subscription On Demand folder), online platforms and mobile devices. This new service complements the 75,000 TV shows and movies currently available on Xfinity On Demand, XfinityTV.com and through the Xfinity TV app. To launch Streampix, Comcast has entered into licensing agreements with leading movie studios and programming providers including Disney-ABC Television Group*, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Digital Distribution and Cookie Jar Entertainment and built a line-up of top-rated content, which is available starting this week.

“Xfinity TV is a one-stop source for the most video entertainment on any screen and it just keeps getting better,” said Marcien Jenckes, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Video Services, Comcast. “Our goal is to consistently deliver greater value to our customers and to bring the best anytime, anywhere entertainment on multiple platforms. Streampix is another step moving TV Everywhere forward by giving customers access to an even greater library of popular choices to watch.”

This week, Streampix is launching with top-notch programming and will significantly increase the breadth of entertainment choices for Xfinity customers in the coming months to include complete seasons of TV series, popular children’s franchises and hit movies available to instantly stream across multiple platforms including:

Past Full Seasons of TV Series

Movies

– 30 Rock (NBC)

– analyse That (Warner Bros. Pictures)

– Grey‘s Anatomy (ABC)

– Brokeback Mountain (Universal)

– Heroes (NBC)

– Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Sony)

– Lost (ABC)

– Ocean’s Eleven (Warner Bros. Pictures)

– Married…with Children (Sony)

– Stuart Little (Sony)

– The Office (NBC)

– When Harry Met Sally (Warner Bros. Pictures)

– Ugly Betty (ABC)

– The Big Lebowski (Universal)

– The Secret Life of the American Teenager (ABC Family)

Kids Programming

– Inspector Gadget (Cookie Jar Entertainment)

– Paddington Bear (Cookie Jar Entertainment)

– Strawberry Shortcake (Cookie Jar Entertainment)

– The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (Disney Channel)

– Wizards of Waverly Place (Disney Channel)

In the coming year, the Streampix service will be available on additional devices such as Xbox 360 and Android™-powered devices. Streampix will be included as part of many Xfinity triple-play packages, Blast!+ and Blast! Extra video/high-speed Internet packages, as well as separately for $4.99 a month with other video packages, and enables the company to have greater flexibility with packaging and bundling options. With Streampix, the Xfinity TV service is a comprehensive video solution that lets users watch TV episodes of current seasons and complete past seasons of broadcast and cable hits. Xfinity TV also offers a suite of tools to personalise and manage viewing across screens for no additional charge through XfinityTV.com and the Xfinity TV app. Xfinity TV will continue to make more entertainment choices and personalisation tools available across screens and through additional devices in the future.

About Comcast Cable

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) (www.comcast.com) is one of the nation’s leading providers of entertainment, information and communications products and services. Comcast is principally involved in the operation of cable systems through Comcast Cable and in the development, production and distribution of entertainment, news, sports and other content for global audiences through NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed Internet and phone providers to residential and business customers. Comcast is the majority owner and manager of NBCUniversal, which owns and operates entertainment and news cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, local television station groups, television production operations, a major motion picture company and theme parks.

*Licensing agreement with Disney-ABC Television does not include theatrical movie releases.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.