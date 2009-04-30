Comcast Jumps After Big Quarter

Comcast (CMCSA) shares are up 7% in premarket trading after the cable giant beat the Street on sales and profits.



Most impressive: Broadband growth beat some analysts’ expectations despite much stronger competition from phone companies like Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T). Specifically, Comcast added 329,000 net new broadband subscribers, beating Goldman Sachs’ estimated 250,000. But digital cable growth and phone subscriber growth fell slightly short of Goldman’s estimates.

