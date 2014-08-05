Comcast Is Boosting Speeds So You'll Forget About Google Fibre

Comcast is increasing its broadband internet speeds in areas where Google Fibre is set up, reports The Consumerist.

Kansas City is the latest metropolis to see enhanced internet speeds at no additional cost to customers. Those paying for 25 megabit service will get 50 megabits, those paying for 50 megabits will get 105, and those paying for 105 will get a whopping 150 megabits, enough for all but the most voracious video streamers.

For reference, at 25 megabit per second download speeds is plenty fast for most people. However, the higher your download speed, the more likely you are to get better streaming quality when watching videos on YouTube or Netflix.

Google Fibre is on another level. It’s speeds are 1 Gigabit per second, which is fast enough to download a full two-hour movie in less than a minute.

AT&T is also building out a Gigabit network in Kansas City that will rival Google Fibre and compete against Comcast, reports The Kansas City Star.

The Star notes that Comcast and AT&T are enhancing service in areas without Google Fibre as well, though the announcement last week about Kansas City’s service didn’t fool anyone at the paper, who were quick to note Google Fibre’s presence there.

We’ve reached out to Comcast for comment and will update this post when we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.